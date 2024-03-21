Posted: Mar 21, 2024 9:37 AMUpdated: Mar 21, 2024 9:37 AM

Tom Davis

Registered voters who become physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 18 and are unable make it to the polls, still have an opportunity to cast their ballot.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House, said that state law permits voters who become emergency incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 18 to vote under special provisions. House said emergency incapacitation is something most voters don’t think about. “Voting is our constitutional right, but life happens. Injury, illness, or even childbirth can prevent a voter from being able to go to the polls. That’s why it’s important to make sure voters know their rights in the event of an emergency.”

If you or someone you know becomes physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, contact your County Election Board as soon as possible. House said Election Board officials will work with you to make sure you have all of the necessary information to cast your ballot. Information can also be found on the Oklahoma State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections