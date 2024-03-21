Posted: Mar 21, 2024 12:59 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2024 1:00 PM

News on 6 / Tom Davis

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is working with state lawmakers on legislation allowing state law enforcement to arrest illegal immigrants--which is similar to a law in Texas that the Biden Administration is challenging.

Drummond says the federal government is failing to secure the border, so he's hoping the Supreme Court will allow individual states to step in and pass their laws to protect themselves.

Our news partners at News on 6 reports the attorney general is calling for legislation to be passed this session to find a better process on the state level. “We will augment the federal agencies by protecting Oklahomans every day,” said Drummond. He added,“The legislation would permit law enforcement agencies in the state of Oklahoma to arrest and deport illegal actors.This is not an indictment against anybody. Let's let the states defend themselves"

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has been very vocal about securing the border. Stitt sent the Oklahoma National Guard down to Texas and says he will deploy them again if Texas Governor Greg Abbott requests the extra help.