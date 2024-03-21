Posted: Mar 21, 2024 1:27 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2024 1:27 PM

Nathan Thompson, Radio Oklahoma Network

New changes to Oklahoma hunting and fishing licenses are possibly coming after a bill passed the Senate floor.

If Gov. Kevin Stitt signs the bill into law, starting on July 1, Oklahomans under the age of 18 will be exempt from being required to have a hunting and fishing license.