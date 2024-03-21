News
State News
Posted: Mar 21, 2024 1:27 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2024 1:27 PM
Changes to Oklahoma Hunting, Fishing Licenses Passes Senate
Nathan Thompson, Radio Oklahoma Network
New changes to Oklahoma hunting and fishing licenses are possibly coming after a bill passed the Senate floor.
If Gov. Kevin Stitt signs the bill into law, starting on July 1, Oklahomans under the age of 18 will be exempt from being required to have a hunting and fishing license.
The bill also removes the five-year fishing, hunting and combination license and replaces it with a three-year combination hunting fishing license that will cost $120.
« Back to News