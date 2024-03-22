Posted: Mar 22, 2024 9:33 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2024 9:36 AM

Nathan Thompson

A former Bartlesville educator and Hall of Fame inductee has died.

Darrell Ballard passed away on Tuesday. He was 83.

Ballard began his teaching career in the small Nowata County town of Alluwe. Two years later, he moved to Bartlesville where he was a teacher, coach and counselor at the high school and Central Middle School. Ballard retired in 1999 and was inducted into the Bartlesville Education Foundation’s Educator Hall of Fame in 2023.

When he received his honor, Ballard said Bartlesville was a great community to teach in.

Ballard’s funeral service will be held on June 26 at Bartlesville First Church.