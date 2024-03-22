Posted: Mar 22, 2024 9:51 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2024 9:51 AM

Tom Davis

The Delaware Tribe of Indians Inaugural Spring Gathering will be held at the Tribal Campus in Bartlesville at 5100 Tuxedo Boulevard this Saturday.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Devon Witt with the Delaware Tribe of Indians said The Spring Gathering is open to the community for a fun filled day with a 10,000-egg Easter Egg Hunt, great food and great art to be topped off with the Stomp Dancers and Shell Shakers 7pm