Posted: Mar 22, 2024 1:30 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2024 1:30 PM

Ty Loftis

Candidates wishing to run for office in the 2024 Primary Elections across Osage County can sign up to do so from 8 a.m. on Wednesday April 3rd through Friday, April 5th at 5 p.m. Elections in Osage County being held this year include County Clerk, County Court Clerk, County Sheriff and County Commissioners for District One and Two.

For information related to filing for candidacy, you can call the Osage County Election Board Office at 918-287-3036. If you would like to change your party affiliation as an Osage County voter, you must do that by Sunday, March 31st.