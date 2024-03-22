Posted: Mar 22, 2024 2:12 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2024 2:12 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Elks Lodge will be holding an Easter Egg Hunt in conjunction with Pawhuska First Baptist Church at the City Park next Saturday. You can sign up for the Easter Egg Hunt at the church online at subslash.com.

They expect up to 10,000 eggs to be on the premises for the event. The first Easter Egg Hunt begins at 10 a.m. and the second one will take place at 1 p.m.