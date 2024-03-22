Posted: Mar 22, 2024 2:59 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2024 3:02 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Washington County SPCA has posted an urgent appeal for owner reclaims as the pound is currently at full capacity.

Citizens who have lost a pet are asked to come checkout the pound in person or visit these two websites listed below:

https://www.wcspca.org/lostandfound

https://www.wcspca.org/dogs

Tonya Pete, executive director of the Washington County SPCA, explains a little bit of the cause and effects of the recent overflow.

Pete also explains how they have a program funded by Arvest Bank that allows them to offer free spay and neuter clinics, vaccines, and microchips to low-income families reclaiming their missing pet at only $25.