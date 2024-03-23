Posted: Mar 23, 2024 6:58 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2024 7:01 PM

Evan Fahrbach

The Inter-State Farm and Home Show was a huge success with a great turn out at Nellis Hall on the campus of Coffeyville Community College.

KGGF 690 AM and KRIG 104.9 FM and Bartlett Co-op Association partnered with more than 100 participating vendors from Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas bringing together both the residential and agricultural world.

There were many door prizes given out throughout the weekend from the stations along with vendors.

Door Prize Winners from Saturday’s Drawing Include:

Scentsy Warmer and Scented Wax Gift Set from Melissa Kastler Scentsy won by Cecilia Asarado

Heart Pendant from Jems and Jewels won by Gracie Faubion

Set of Stainless Steel Tumblers from Lewis Cattle Oilers won by Leah O’Donnell

Mary Kay Gift set from Mary Kay Kathy Langley won by Jessica Dolisom

Cutting Board from Schenck Insurance won Robert Kriebel

Hat and Cattle Sorting Stick from Bartlet Coop won by Phillip Czapansky

Kettle Corn from Crazy Penny’s Kettle Corn and Smashed Lemonade won by Charles Crane and Mary Lou DeVera

Tote Bag from H&R Block of Coffeyville won by Ronda Fischer

Charcuterie Lazy Susan won by Mary Schaplowski

Pet Gift Set including bed, toys and snacks from American Heritage Beef Company won by Julie Voelker

Branson Prize Package won by Charles Black

And the $500 Cash from KGGF 690 was won by Becky Barnhart

Door Prize Winners from Friday’s Drawing Include:

Stainless Steel Tumbler from Lewis Cattle Oilers won by Mary Reese

4 Passes to Stafford Air & Space Museum won by Megan Dickson and Jim Falkner

Family four pack to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge & Great Passion Play in Eurekas Springs, AR won by Peggy Wienake

Passes to Arbuckle Wilderness in Davis, Oklahoma won by Brad Bryant

Tickets to Grand Country Music Hall Ozark Gospel and Comedy Jamboree in Branson won by Terry Gregory

Drawstring Backpack and passes to Crayola Experience in Plano, TX won by Deloris Pomeroy

Branson Vacation Package including hotel stays from Myer Hotel Properties won by Ed Baker

And the Grand Prize of $500 from KRIG won Bonnie Vannoster

KGGF and KRIG would like to thank the Coffeyville Community College for their hospitality along with everyone who made the show possible from security, vendors, and the many people who came out to visit the exhibits.

