Posted: Mar 25, 2024 2:53 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2024 2:53 PM

Chase McNutt

A Copan man was seen in Washington County Court on Monday afternoon on the charge of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance. Jason Brown was arrested on March 21st after being pulled over for having a tail light out. After being stopped, Brown was asked to exit the vehicle to answer questions when a clear plastic baggy was seen in his pocket.

The officer then asked Brown to remove his belongings and pulled out a bag with hypodermic needles and a weighing scale. Brown’s vehicle was subsequently searched and over three ounces of methamphetamine were discovered.

Brown was found in possession of 91 grams of methamphetamine spread across three 30-pound baggies. Brown was given a $100,000 bond and his next court date is set for April 5th.