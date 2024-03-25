Posted: Mar 25, 2024 2:56 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2024 2:56 PM

Ty Loftis

On Monday, it was time to renew Osage County Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore's contract. Within the past year, there has been some mixed opinions among business owners across the county as to Moore's handling of that position.

Chairman of the Osage County Tourism Board, Wayne Ray Mitchell spoke on More's behalf at the meeting and had this to say.

Mitchell added that their budget has increased under the leadership of Moore as well. It was District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt who said that he believed in Moore, but said some things needed to change.

District One Commissioner Everett Piper said that he had heard from both supporters and those in opposition of Moore being in that position. Piper added that he had requested a written report from those opposing Moore, but no such report had been made. Because that wasn't available on Monday, here is what Piper recommended doing.

The Board will approve a six month contract pending that they see some changes to the bylaws next week.