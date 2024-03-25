Posted: Mar 25, 2024 3:27 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2024 3:27 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Fairfax man was killed in an early Saturday morning crash in Creek County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Daylon Roberts, of Fairfax was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang on State Highway 51, approximately three miles northwest of Oilton. Troopers say that just after midnight on Saturday, Roberts drove left of center and saw a 2010 Ford F-150 in the oncoming lane.

Both drivers took evasive action, however, the vehicles hit on the north shoulder. Roberts was pronounced deceased at the scene by Cushing Paramedics. The driver of the F-150 and two passengers were transported to area hospitals in fair condition.

Troopers say both drivers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision and airbags deployed in both as well.