Posted: Mar 25, 2024 3:37 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2024 3:39 PM

Ty Loftis

Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting was the final one for District One Commissioner Everett Piper, as he announced a resignation date for the end of the month. At that meeting, Piper said it has been a joy to serve the county, but with an increased workload, he feels like this is a great time to step away from the job.

Both District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt and District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright said that Piper was a good man to work alongside. Here is what Talburt had to say.

The Board had to name who Piper's replacement would be. Here is who Cartwright felt would be best to fill in until the June election.

Talburt and Piper both agreed with Cartwright. Anthony Hudson will take over next Monday.