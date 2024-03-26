News
Posted: Mar 26, 2024 6:51 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2024 6:51 AM
House a Total Loss in Fire on Airport Road in Bartlesville
Tom Davis
Bartlesville firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire Monday night.
Ed Brown with the Bartlesville Fire Dept tells Bartlesville Radio that when crews arrived they entered through the roof and got the fire tamped down but they ran out of water before their tankers arrived and lost the house.
Brown said that there were no injuries and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
