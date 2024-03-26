Posted: Mar 26, 2024 9:28 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2024 9:51 AM

Tom Davis

The Jane Phillips Society is conducting a Shoe Drive in Bartlesville through April to rasise funds and help them assist other non-profits in our area.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Susie Rogers and Mayri Hebert said the society is teaming up with Funds2Orgs for this event. You are encouraged to drop off your new or gently used shoes Saturday, March 30, from 8am to 3pm at the Lions Club on in Tuxedo Blvd in Bartlesville.

The shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of small business partners in developing nations where economic opportunities and jobs are limited and where walking is the main form of transportation.

If you can't make it out on Saturday, please call Susie Rogers at 432-559-6732 to arrange a pickup of your shoes.