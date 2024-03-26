Posted: Mar 26, 2024 10:04 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2024 11:18 AM

Tom Davis

Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 610 is hosting a dinner for a family in Nowata that was burned out of their home in a recent fire. This will take place at their bingo hall on April 5, at 110 W. Second Street in Bartlesville starting at 5:30pm.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Martin Blum and Rick Harlow said they learned of the Fischer family in Nowata whose house burned down. The proceeds from this special bingo and dinner will go fo clothing and housing for this family until their home can be rebuilt.

The menu features pork loin, potato, corn and a hot roll for $10. Beverages will cost extra.