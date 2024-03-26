Posted: Mar 26, 2024 10:55 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2024 10:56 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Republican Party has announced they will be hosting a GOP Forum on Tuesday, April 30th at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

Sheriff Eddie Virden and his challenger Bart Perrier will have a debate. Candidates running for office of District One and District Two Commissioner will have an opportunity to speak, as will County Clerk and Representatives running for District 10 and 37.