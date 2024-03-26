News
Osage County GOP Forum Taking Place in April
The Osage County Republican Party has announced they will be hosting a GOP Forum on Tuesday, April 30th at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.
Sheriff Eddie Virden and his challenger Bart Perrier will have a debate. Candidates running for office of District One and District Two Commissioner will have an opportunity to speak, as will County Clerk and Representatives running for District 10 and 37.
The event will take place inside the Ag building. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the event set to take place at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
