Posted: Mar 27, 2024 9:00 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2024 1:18 PM

Ty Loftis

After a lengthy drought in 2023, rainfall has finally gotten area lakes to hold steady at or above full levels. Here is what Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen had to say on the latest report:

“We have had the benefits of some nice rains starting around last Christmas. With the exception of Copan Lake, which is our smallest water supply source, our water supply is in really good shape.”

Copan Lake is currently 68 percent full, with the remaining sources at or above normal. The Caney River, Hudson Lake and Hulah Lake are the other water sources for the City of Bartlesville.