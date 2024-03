Posted: Mar 27, 2024 9:15 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2024 9:20 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Oklahoma Union’s Pre-K and Kindergarten enrollment is now open.

Starting April 11 at 9 a.m. in the Elementary gym, parents are asked to have a few records on hand:

 Birth Certificate

 Proof of residency

 Shot records

 Tribal records (if applicable)