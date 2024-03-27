Posted: Mar 27, 2024 9:38 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2024 9:38 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to SAFE-NOW's 7th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser Walk April 20, 10am at Frank Phillips Park, 222 SW Frank Phillips Blvd in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dr. Shelly Holdman with SAFE-NOW said the walk is technically only a 1/2 mile. No heels? Dr. holdman said, "Mo worries you can borrow ours and if you can't walk in heels, come anyway and walk in your comfy shoes."

You can walk as an individual; create a team; or join a team and all proceeds go to support SAFE-NOW a 501(c)3 non-profit.

Registration and other information can be found at https://runsignup.com/oksafenow

SAFE-NOW stands for Sexual Assault Forensic Exams – Nowata, Osage and Washington counties. They focus on providing confidential medical support and advocacy to individuals affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.