Posted: Mar 27, 2024 10:12 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2024 1:18 PM

Ty Loftis

Construction on the pickleball courts began last week. This was a project that voters approved in the 2020 General Obligation Bond Election. There will be six pickleball courts with fencing separating each court. There will be a perimeter fence in place, covered benches and a fenced-off aisle running down the middle of the court.

Director of Engineering Micah Siemers says it will take around three months to complete the project. The pickleball courts will be located at north of the tennis courts in Sooner Park.