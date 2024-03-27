Posted: Mar 27, 2024 1:39 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2024 1:39 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed a bill that is raising the prices of hunting and fishing licenses for the first time in more than 20 years. The cost of an annual fishing license will now be $30 and those hunting from out of state will see a price increase of $200.

For hunters, this bill also consolidates the number of licenses from 50 to 14. The Wildlife Commission now must also make a report every five years to evaluate license costs and make a decision to either raise them or lower them based on the Consumer Price Index.