Posted: Mar 28, 2024 9:21 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2024 9:22 AM

Tom Davis

The Paths to Independence annual 5K and Fun Run that supports educational programs for students with autism is April 29 in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Christina Scott, whose son attends PTI, said the 5K and Fun Run is a great way to encourage autism awareness and acceptance.

Funds from the event will support PTI's summer programs and playground updates. Paths to Independence is dedicated to providing educational and support services to children and adults with autism spectrum disorders and their families.

Registration: www.pathstoindependence.org/LIUB-registration . Packet pick up April 29, 2022 at Paths to Independence from 4:30-6:00 p.m. Start time is at 8:00 a.m. on April 30, 2022 Race will happen rain or shine. If weather is severe enough to cancel race, all registrations will be considered donations to PTI.