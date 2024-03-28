Posted: Mar 28, 2024 9:31 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2024 9:31 AM

Nathan Thompson

Public Service Company of Oklahoma has been selected as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency . Recipients of this award are ENERGY STAR partners who have an unwavering commitment to saving energy and protecting the environment year over year.

“The 2024 ENERGY STAR award reflects the long-lasting value and success of PSO’s energy efficiency programs for our customers and communities,” said Jeff Brown, PSO Energy Efficiency and Consumer Programs Manager. “Our PSO energy efficiency staff and partners are honored to be recognized for helping customers save energy and money, while improving the comfort of their homes and businesses.”

The EPA recognizes the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award – Sustained Excellence as its highest award honor. Award winners are businesses and organizations that have demonstrated superior leadership and commitment for energy efficiency while helping protect the environment.

“I congratulate this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for their innovation and leadership, in delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, address climate change, and contribute to a healthier environment for all,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s award program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.