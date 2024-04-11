Posted: Mar 28, 2024 9:54 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2024 9:54 AM

Nathan Thompson

Congressman Josh Brecheen will be hosting a telephone town hall on April 11 at 7 p.m.

During the call, Brecheen says he will provide "an update on some of the most pressing policy issues facing our country, including our more than $34 trillion national debt," and answer live questions from constituents.

Brecheen will also be hosting 14 in-person town halls from April 2 through April 4. For times and locations, please CLICK HERE.

Details for participating in the telephone town hall are below:

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Time: 7-8 p.m. CT

Dial-in Number: 888-480-3675

Constituents should dial 888-480-3675 on April 11 at 7 p.m. if they would like to participate in the call. To watch a live stream of the call, constituents can visit Brecheen's Facebook page here.