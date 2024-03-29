Posted: Mar 29, 2024 1:50 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2024 1:51 AM

Tom Davis

A personal injury collision between a woman on a lawn mower and a man riding a motorcycle occurred at approximately 6:20 pm Thursday on West 53rd Street North just west of North 40th West Avenue, approximately 3 miles north of Tulsa in Osage County.

Dona Lisa Maye, 58, of Tulsa was mowing along the roadside and had entered the roadway to turn around at the top of a hillcrest. A motorcycle, driven by Jacob Cody Demmitt ,35, of Tulsa was westbound on 53rd Street North and topped the hill with in the wese mower in the tbound lane. Demmitt, on the motorcycle, applied the brakes and swerved to avoid a collision and lost control and rolled ¼ time onto his right side and slid to a stop in the roadway.