Posted: Mar 29, 2024 9:09 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2024 9:09 AM

Tom Davis

There is a new soccer team in town! The FC Bartlesville Buffaloes is a newly founded soccer club in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNCETION, club chairman Perica Obradovic said the club has been established by four Oklahoma Wesleyan University alumni that have a fiery passion for soccer, God, and our community. Our "MVP" statements perfectly describe our purpose and what we are all about

The club's vision is to inspire and unite people in our community through the love for soccer, while promoting the importance of friendship, integrity, and faith and their philosph is to have fun while doing our best to build a better, more accessible soccer culture and opportunities for our kids.

Perica Obradovic said that FC Bartlesville is excited to host soccer clinics on 5 different occasions this spring. The clinics will be free to attend for all young participants ages 5-16. Coaches will take participants through fundamental aspects of the game such as dribbling, passing, shooting, and a lot of fun activities.

"We are very thankful to combine efforts with the Washington County Soccer Club who agreed to help promote these clinics and allowed us to use their field for the occasion. All participants will also be eligible for free admission for all home games," said Obradovic.

Dates that you can sign up for the clinic are:

April 06 - 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

April 20 - 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

May 04 - 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

May 25 - 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

June 15 - 11:30 am - 12:30 pm

All clinics will be held at the Robinwood Park in Bartlesville, OK. You can sign up by clicking on this link: https://www.fcbartlesville.com/clinics