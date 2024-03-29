Posted: Mar 29, 2024 9:36 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2024 9:36 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Journey Home will receive a boost in funding thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

The donation will be used to purchase a new security system to ensure the safety of staff, caregivers, and guests in the home.

The added security will safely allow those at The Journey Home to continue to offer a “home” for individuals with 30 days or less life expectancy who have limited financial and caregiver resources. The Journey Home provides, at no cost, a private room and a qualified team of trained staff and volunteers who help with bathing, feeding, laundry and housekeeping.

Arvest Wealth Management client advisor Suzanne Duhon presented the check to Brennen Conway, executive director of The Journey Home, along with caregiver Patricia McCann, volunteer Holly Adams, and care coordinator Nick Perry.

“The compassionate care provided at The Journey Home makes a significant difference to so many,” Duhon said. “The beautiful and welcoming atmosphere of its surroundings makes the Journey Home really feel like home. We are honored to present this donation to The Journey Home on behalf of the Arvest Foundation.”

Conway expressed appreciation for the donation.

“With increased traffic on the highway near the home, we are beyond excited to receive this grant so we are able to purchase a new locking system and security for our guests, families and staff,” Conway said. “We are very grateful for Arvest Foundation.”