Posted: Mar 29, 2024 10:43 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2024 10:45 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning for the first time since Everett Piper's resignation, which will take effect on Sunday at midnight.

At that meeting, the Board will remove Piper from a requisitioning officer from several accounts and put his replacement, Anthony Hudson on those accounts.

After discussion last week, the Board will consider signing a master agreement with Osage County Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore. That will be a bi-annual extension.

The Board will also look to sign a resolution so that they can advertise for bids for various items needed to keep county roads in good shape, among other things.

Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.