Posted: Mar 29, 2024 2:13 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2024 2:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Visitors Center was scheduled to have a grand re-opening ceremony on Wednesday, but because of extensive drainage issues unrelated to the visitors center, they have had to push that ribbon cutting ceremony back to another time. Visitors Center Director Addie Hudgins was disappointed when she had to pass along the news:

“We are deeply saddened that we cannot open the visitors center as planned. We have poured out hearts into creating a space that reflects our Wahzhazhe identity and we are eager to share it with the world.”

A new date to open the center will be announced when they learn it is OK to do so.