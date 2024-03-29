News
Posted: Mar 29, 2024 2:31 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2024 2:31 PM
Trespassers Vandalize, Steal Items from Hillcrest Country Club
Nathan Thompson
Authorities are investigating after several pieces of equipment were either stolen or vandalized Thursday night at Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville.
According to officials, during the overnight hours, unknown individuals trespassed on the private golf course and stole several poles and flags from the greens, bunker rakes are missing, the pump station, a storage room and restrooms were broken into, and several water jug stations across the course were knocked over.
Hillcrest General Manager Nathan Johnson says the country club is assessing the situation and damage. If you have any information about the incident, contact Bartlesville police or Hillcrest Country Club.
