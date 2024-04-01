News
Washington Co. Commissioners Approve Permit Application for Jail Body Scanner
The Washington County Commissioners approved Monday an application with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality for a permit to allow a new body scanner to be used at the county jail.
Undersheriff Jon Copeland says the body scanner was installed a couple of months ago to allow for additional searches of inmates before they are booked into the jail. He says the body scanner has been fully tested and everything meets the criteria set forth by the state.
Copeland says this permit for radiation producing equipment is one of the last steps before the body scanner can be used.
