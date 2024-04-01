Posted: Apr 01, 2024 10:09 AMUpdated: Apr 01, 2024 11:41 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to a community-wide potluck at "Bartlesville's Biggest Potluck Ever" on Sunday, April 14th from 5:30-7pm and Unity Square!

Preaching Minister Aaron Kirkpatrick with the Adams Blvd Church of Christ was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION. Aaron invited everyone to come celebrate our town's spirit of community as we share food, fellowship and fun.

This event is hosted by churches from all over Bartlesville, and you're invited whether or not you're part of a local church.

What to Bring: