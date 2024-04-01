News
Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 01, 2024 10:09 AMUpdated: Apr 01, 2024 11:41 AM
Bartlesville's Biggest Potluck Ever
Tom Davis
You are invited to a community-wide potluck at "Bartlesville's Biggest Potluck Ever" on Sunday, April 14th from 5:30-7pm and Unity Square!
Preaching Minister Aaron Kirkpatrick with the Adams Blvd Church of Christ was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION. Aaron invited everyone to come celebrate our town's spirit of community as we share food, fellowship and fun.
This event is hosted by churches from all over Bartlesville, and you're invited whether or not you're part of a local church.
What to Bring:
- Your favorite potluck dish to share
- A lawn chair for comfy seating
- Your preferred lawn game (if you have one)
- Why You Should Come:
- Meet and mingle with your Bartlesville neighbors
- Enjoy a variety of delicious homemade dishes
- Engage in fun activities for all ages
- Experience the joy of community in the beautiful setting of Unity Square
- Everyone is welcome, so bring your friends, family, and appetite!
« Back to News