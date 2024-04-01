Posted: Apr 01, 2024 7:28 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2024 7:28 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey Public Works Authority met Monday regarding water utility fee rates. The main item of discussion was on Ordinance Number 2024-1609 on amending water rates of the Dewey City Code.

The item would be approved and will go into effect immediately. Mayor Tom Hays explains the upcoming change.

City Manager Kevin Trease explained in further detail about what is to come on the water utility change.

Trease says this increase covers last two years, this years, and next year’s water rate increase. Most customers should expect an increase of up to $5 and possible more depending on water usage. These rates will also increase outside of city limits.