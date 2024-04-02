Posted: Apr 02, 2024 3:23 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2024 3:26 AM

Tom Davis

There is some damage to property Tuesday morning after a possible tornado touched down overnight in Osage County.

Damage was reported last night in Barnsdall, Osage County, from a possible tornado. Our reporter on the ground saw damage to homes, vehicles, lots of downed trees, and other debris across the area.

We received reports froma authorities that some roofs, buildings and houses sustained some damage.

Two other radar-indicated possible tornadoes touched down near Hominy and Ochelata Monday night. We are waiting for confirmation on those.

Earlier on Monday, a severe thunderstorm ripped through Caney, Kansas, bringing ping pong, golf ball and even baseball-sized hail and high winds.

This earlier storm storm gained intensity in Osage County, Oklahoma and eventually crossed the state line, making its way through Caney. Broken windows in Caney, power outages and even a tree across Highway 75 were reported.

Caney public works responded quickly to remove the tree from the road. Montgomery County Emergency Manager Rick Witson says there's damage to rooftops, siding and a lot of broken windows but no reported injuries at this time.

Storm approaching Washington Co.- Photo: Washington County Storm Chasers