Posted: Apr 02, 2024 4:57 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2024 7:53 AM

Tom Davis

Three elections in Washington County are being held today, April 2 — the city of Bartlesville special election, a school bond election in Copan and a school bond election for Oklahoma Union Public Schools.

On the ballot in Bartlesville are proposed changes to the city charter. About half are updated language changes.