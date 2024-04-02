Posted: Apr 02, 2024 8:33 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2024 8:33 AM

Tom Davis

Assistant City Manager Tracy Roles will soon leave his Bartlesville post to assume the position of Ada city manager following a vote of the Ada City Council on Monday.

Roles, who was promoted to Bartlesville assistant city manager in April 2023, formerly served as the City’s police chief. He has had oversight of the police and fire departments, Bartlesville Airport, Bartlesville Public Library, Bartlesville Area History Museum, and Adams Golf Course since taking the newly created assistant city manager position.

Roles is expected to take over the Ada post next month. His last day with the City of Bartlesville will be May 1.