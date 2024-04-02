Posted: Apr 02, 2024 9:31 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2024 9:32 AM

Bartlesville Lions Club Pancake Breakfast is set for Saturday, April 27, from 7:30-11am, at the Lions Club, 2900 Tuxedo Blvd.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Evelyn Hightower with Bartlesville Lions Club invited everyone to the event.Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. All proceeds support the eye vision projects

Bartlesville Lions Club was established in 1921 to serve the community of Bartlesville. We have our own building, which can be rented, and our local park on Tuxedo Blvd. We also support eye health statewide and Meadows of Hope (formerly Lions Boys Ranch).