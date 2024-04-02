Posted: Apr 02, 2024 9:34 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2024 9:34 AM

Nathan Thompson & Chris Freund

Caney residents are cleaning up after last night's storm.

The storm entered the Caney area shortly after 4:30 p.m., carrying with it various sized hail, causing major damage to parts of town. Police Chief Ike Dye has more

Damage has been observed to windows in the downtown business district, including the Caney Valley Historical Society museum, the City of Caney Public Works Department building, as well as homes in all parts of town.

Caney Mayor Josh Elliott warns those with damage to do research and ask questions, as to not fall victim to home repair business scams.