Posted: Apr 02, 2024 2:56 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2024 2:57 PM

Nathan Thompson

For the next 11 to 12 weeks, get a bird’s-eye view of one of Oklahoma’s bald eagle nests as eaglets grow into fledglings before taking flight.

A livestream camera in a nest in Bartlesville can be viewed at: https://www.suttoncenter.org/live-bald-eagle-nest-camera/, as part of the Sutton Center’s education program and outreach efforts to promote wildlife conservation.

The George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center is a Bartlesville-based, internationally-recognized, nonprofit organization that is known for its bald eagle recovery project, which played a significant part in successfully removing the United States’ national symbol from the Endangered Species List in 2007 by raising and releasing 275 bald eagles in five southern states.

When the Sutton Center’s recovery efforts began in 1985, no known bald eagles were nesting in Oklahoma. The goal was to have at least 10 nesting pairs in the state. Now, statewide volunteers monitor more than 350 bald eagle nest territories, and the nesting range has expanded into neighboring states.

Forty years later, GMSARC continues its conservation work with its motto, "Saving birds in a changing world," with help from private and corporate donations, as well as state and federal grants to fund research and conservation programs.

The Bartlesville nest where three eaglets hatched last week, has been monitored since 2020. The Sutton Center’s first bald eagle nest cam was installed in Tulsa, in 2005, followed by one mounted on an artificial nest platform at Sooner Lake in 2007. Another Sutton Center bald eagle nest cam project was coordinated with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge from 2015 to 2020.

The 2024 Bald Eagle Nest Cam is made possible by this year’s sponsor, the Duke Energy Foundation, and viewers.

“The success of the Sutton Center’s programs would not be possible without our dedicated supporters,” said Dr. Lena Larsson, executive director of the Sutton Center. “As we celebrate 40 years of achievements, we continue to share what we learn about birds and strive to protect them for the generations to come.”

For more information on the Sutton Center’s current conservation projects, or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.suttoncenter.org.