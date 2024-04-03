Posted: Apr 03, 2024 9:28 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2024 9:28 AM

Nathan Thompson

Two public school districts in the listening area passed bond proposals, but one school district’s bond issue failed in Tuesday’s election.

Copan Public Schools and Oklahoma Union Public Schools saw overwhelming support from voters. Copan’s one bond proposition passed with nearly 83%. Oklahoma Union had two bond proposals pass with approximately 77% of voters supporting the measures.

South Coffeyville Public Schools had one bond proposal on the ballot, however the measure failed to garner the 60% support required to pass. Fifty-one percent of electors in South Coffeyville voted in favor of the bond issue, while just under 49% voted against it.

In other area elections, Garry D. Gibson beat J.T. Walton for the Nowata City Commission Ward 2 seat by more than 60% of the vote. Fonda Reed won nearly 63% of the vote against Jessica F. Fisher for the Hominy Public Schools Board of Education Office 4 position.

Complete election results are available HERE.