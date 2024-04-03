Posted: Apr 03, 2024 9:34 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2024 9:34 AM

Tom Davis

Join local chefs and their Paths to Independence student assistants as they compete for the best gourmet grill cheese! Local celebrities and Rotarians will be the judges.

YOU have a chance to decide for yourself with $5 Raffle tickets for a chance to taste the chefs' gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches.

The Bartlesville Daybreak Rotary is presenting this benefit for the Paths to Independence playground project. Single tickets $25 - All tickets include a grill cheese & ham sandwich, chips, water and 2 tickets for Cooper & Mill Brewing Company flight drinks.

Sponsors are also being sought for this event.

Sponsor Levels:

$100 - American - includes 2 tickets

$250 - Cheddar - includes 4 tickets

$500 - Gouda - includes 8 tickets