Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Videos of Barnsdall Tornado Damage

News

Bartlesville

Posted: Apr 03, 2024 10:07 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2024 10:07 AM

A Pair of Big Events for Local Boy Scouts: Pinewood Derby and Golf Tournament

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis
 
The Pinewood Derby is back locally! The Osage Hills District Pinewood Derby is coming up on Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Washington Park Mall.
 
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Phillip Wright with CHEROKEE AREA COUNCIL #469 said all are welcome to the Pinewood Derby where Cubs can race in the Cub Class for free. --- Adults or Cubs can race in the Open Class for $5. Entry is cash or check only for same day registration.
 
https://mycouncil.cherokeebsa.org/Event/OH-Pinewood-2024-04-13 
 
The 34th Annual Golf Tournament for our local scouts council is Friday, May 24, 2024 from 11:30am to 5:00pm ar Adams Municipal Golf Course.
 
It's a four-person scramble, no handicap restrictions and flights are created after the round.
 
Registration & lunch begin at 11:30 AM - Shotgun start at 1:00 PM - Raffle drawing and hole-in-one contest - $150 per player includes green fees, cart, range balls, lunch, drinks, and prizes - For sponsorships, please contact the Scout office. -- Registration is either by team captain or individual player.
 
https://mycouncil.cherokeebsa.org/Event/Golf-2024-05-24
 

« Back to News