Posted: Apr 03, 2024 10:33 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2024 10:33 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Education Department is offering 24-hour online tutoring services to Osage Nation students. Any student enrolled in a post-secondary institution who needs assistance can go to Tutor.com.

To take advantage of the one-on-one tutoring sessions in more than 250 subject areas, you must also show a copy of your current course schedule. For more information, call the Osage Nation Education Department at 918-287-5300.