Posted: Apr 04, 2024 9:43 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2024 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to The 26th Annual The Good, The Bad & The Barbecue charity event on Saturday May 11, 2024 hosted by Robert Hughes and family & the Hughes Ranch.

Even Chairperson Juli Merciez and Elder Care's newly appointed Executive Director Christine Bishop appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION. They invited everyone to join them in celebrating with The Clydesdales, a Horseshoe Ring Toss, Silent and Live Auction and live entertainment.