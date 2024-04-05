Posted: Apr 05, 2024 1:34 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2024 1:34 AM

Tom Davis

City of Bartlesville Human Resources Director Laura Sanders has been named assistant city manager following the recent resignation of ACM Tracy Roles.

“I am excited to announce the promotion of Laura Sanders to the position of assistant city manager,” City Manager Mike Bailey said today. “While Laura’s role with the City as human resources director has been largely internal-facing, she has been an integral part of the City’s leadership team and is uniquely qualified for this role. “Laura’s innovative thinking, expertise on employment-related issues and proven track record of leadership makes her an invaluable asset to our organization and community. She is exactly the right person for this position, and I look forward to seeing her apply her considerable strengths and vision as ACM.”

A Kansas native, Sanders graduated from high school in Independence, Kan., and attended Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College and Friends University in Wichita, Kan. She has earned several degrees, including a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management and a master’s in Business Administration.

Prior to beginning her career with the City of Bartlesville, she previously served as the senior Human Resources manager for Mercy Hospital in Independence, Kan., and has attended several government conferences and leadership programs, including the Tri County Tech Executive Leadership Institute in Bartlesville.

She began her employment with the City of Bartlesville in 2015 as a Human Resources manager and was promoted to Human Resources director in 2019. The departments Sanders will oversee will be announced at a later date. She will begin her duties as ACM on May 2.