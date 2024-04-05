Posted: Apr 05, 2024 2:51 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2024 4:10 PM

Nathan Thompson

The candidates for state and county races in Washington County are set for the June election, as the filing period ended at 5 p.m. Friday.

Incumbent Republican State Sen. Julie Daniels has drawn an opponent in former Republican State Rep. Wendi Stearman for the District 29 Senate seat. In the State House District 10 race, incumbent Republican Rep. Judd Strom will face a challenge from Republican newcomer Chad McCarthy.

District 11 State Rep. John B. Kane, also a Republican, did not draw an opponent.

There will be a competitive race for Washington County Commissioner in District 2. Three Republicans have filed to replace Mike Bouvier, who decided not to run for re-election. The candidates are Michael Colaw, Corey Shivel and Daryl Worley.

Washington County Court Clerk Jill Spitzer decided not to run for re-election. Republican Jean Davis is the only candidate who filed to replace Spitzer.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen and County Clerk Annette Smith, both Republicans, are unopposed.