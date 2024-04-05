Posted: Apr 05, 2024 3:26 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2024 3:26 PM

Chase McNutt

There's just a few more days to take the Bartlesville comprehensive plan survey! The City of Bartlesville is in the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan for growth and development. The plan, called Endeavor 2045, is intended to serve as the city’s guide for how to grow, progress and prosper together for the next 20-plus years.

You are still able to take the community survey until this Sunday, April 7. The link to the survey is available here.