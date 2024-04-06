Posted: Apr 06, 2024 5:32 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2024 5:33 AM

Chase McNutt

Former Bruin Jakob Hall has continued his dominance on the rubber for the Golden Eagles as Hall fanned eight Bears from Northern Colorado last night. Here was his second of the day.

Hall has been insane lately as the senior has now struck out 29 batters in JUST his last three starts. Hall on the season has a team-high 94 strikeouts and has a sub 3.5 ERA.