Posted: Apr 08, 2024 3:34 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2024 3:34 AM

Nathan Thompson

Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Osage County near Bartlesville.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred at approximately 9:54 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lane of State Highway 123, near County Road 2706 — about 1 mile west of Bartlesville.

Troopers say a 2010 Buick Encore driven by 82-year-old Billie Yates of Barnsdall rear-ended a 2015 Ford Edge driven by 22-year-old Edwin Duncan of Whitman, Ariz.

Yates was transported by ambulance to Jane Phillips Hospital in bad condition with head and neck injuries. Duncan refused medical treatment on the scene as did one of his passengers. Another passenger in Duncan’s vehicle, 20-year-old Connie Crane of Winfield, Kan., was transported to the hospital and was later released with injuries to the head, trunk and legs.

Troopers say all were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.